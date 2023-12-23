Kota: The Kota Division in the West Central Railway created two records on Friday. The first achievement was conducting a speed trial of one LBH coach at 180 kilometres per hour and the second was clubbing together three goods trains while operating them as a single long haul goods train.

DRM Manish Tiwari of Kota Railway Division said that this is for the first time in the history of West Central Railway, that the Kota Division has successfully tested running a single long haul goods train by connecting three goods trains. The test was conducted on Kota Ruthiyai railway section.

Tiwari said that in order create the single long haul, first two goods trains were taken out from Kota yard. Then the third goods train was brought from Gudla Thermal Power Plant line to Kota Ruthiyai railway section and connected to the two goods trains at Bhulon station, he said.

A total of 174 coaches were added onto these three goods trains. Operating the single long haul goods train will save the path for operating other trains in the section along with reducing the manpower requirement.

Tiwari said that in emergency situations, clubbing three trains would be very useful for transportation in saturated sections. The long haul goods train left Bhulon station at 2:37 pm and was handed over to Bhopal Railway Division at 3:55 pm.

Also, for the first time the trial of Indian Railway's LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach was successfully conducted at a speed of 180 km per hour by the Kota Division. During the trail, the pantry car of the LHB coach was tested by operating it at a maximum speed of 180 km per hour in the Kota-Nagda railway section.