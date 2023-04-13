VILLAGERS PROTEST OVER INSTALLATION OF STATUES OF MAHARAJA SURAJMAL BR AMBEDKAR IN BHARATPUR

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Protests erupted over the statues of Maharaja Surajmal and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar late on Wednesday night as villagers set Bailara intersection road on fire and pelted stones on the police personnel. The security personnel in turn fired tear gas shells on the protestors. The incident took place in the Nadbai area of the district. According to official sources, the protests occurred after the Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and Nadbai MLA Joginder Awana held a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that Nadbai Municipality decided to install three statues in the area. The statues of Maharaja Surajmal and Lord Parshuram would be installed at Kumher square and a stature of Dr. BR Ambedkar would be installed at Bailara intersection. However, the villagers demanded that the statue of Maharaja Surajmal must be installed at the Bailara intersection.

Sources further said that Additional Divisional Commissioner Akhilesh Kumar Pippal on Wednesday also issued a notice to install a statue of Maharaja Surajmal near Dehra Mod police post. But, after the press conference, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh announced that no changes will be made in location of statues and the statues would be installed at their designated places. Residents fumed over this and started to protest. Agitated protestors put fuel on the Bailara intersection road and set the road on fire.

The police and the emergency services rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, but the protestors pelted stones at the security personnel. The emergency services managed to douse the flames. The police had to release tear gas shells in order to disperse the agitated crowd. District Collector Alok Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh also rushed to the spot and took cognizance of the matter.

Anirudh, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh's son said that he would reach Nadbai at around 1 pm on Thursday to take cognizance of the matter. Taking to Twitter, Anirudh on Wednesday said "The way Maharaja Surajmal was insulted today is shameful. I am not a part of any political party, but I am with my society, I have always been with them, and I always will be. I will reach Nadbai to meet all of you tomorrow at 1 pm."