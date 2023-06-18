Kota: Ramlal Bhoi (21) went six months without seeing his newborn daughter as he prepared for the NEET-UG 2023 in Kota, Rajasthan's coaching hub for competitive exams. His sacrifice paid dividends with Bhoi scoring 632 out of 720 marks in his fifth attempt.

A resident of the Ghosunda village in Chittorgarh district, Bhoi was married off when he was in Class 6. He and his wife started living at his parental home, where she gave birth to their daughter, after she turned 18. "I saw my daughter's face only after taking the exam. She had turned six months old by then," he said.

Having studied in his village's government school up till class Xth, Bhoi was confused to pick any one stream from the arts, commerce and science for further studies. However, one of his teachers, who had noticed Bhoi's excellent marks in science, came to his rescue and suggested he opt for biology as he feared mathematics. "It was only after taking up biology that I decided to become a doctor, stayed at a hostel in Udaipur and studied in government school there till class XIIth," he said, adding that he relied on self-study during his first three attempts, where he scored 350, 320 and 362 out of 720.

When Ramlal failed in his third attempt, his family wanted him to stop studying and start earning a livelihood. However, he refused. Giving into his determination, his family decided to send him to Kota for preparation. "Since being a doctor was my sole target, I decided to go for the fifth attempt and decided to stay in Kota," he said, adding that while preparing for the exam Ramlal kept himself away from mobile phones.

He did not even resort to the online format of teaching and whenever required, he would speak to his parents and wife through a friend's keypad mobile. In the course to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor, Ramlal's father borrowed a loan to enrol him at a coaching institute and his mother sold her jewellery. Enjoying the fruit of his labour, Ramlal has now returned to his village. He now aims to become a politician after completing his MBBS and serving people. (PTI)