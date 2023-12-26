VICTIMS OF RS 2700 CRORE REAL ESTATE SCAM CLIMB ATOP WATER TANK IN JAIPUR IN PROTEST

Jaipur: Nine victims of the alleged Rs 2700-crore Nexa Evergreen real estate fraud climbed atop a water tank in Sahakar Marg in Jaipur demanding immediate arrest of the company's employees. Even though the police and civil defence team tried to pacify the protesters, the latter refused to climb down.

According to Jyoti Nagar police station officer Rajkumar, the people who are protesting atop the water tank are being counselled but despite repeated requests they have not moved from their stand. Top officials have been informed, he said.

The protesters alleged that they were all victims of the Nexa Evergreen company fraud and demanded action against the employees of the company. They said that they have been protesting against the fraud for the last 11 months but the accused are yet to be arrested.

"Many of the culprits are roaming around freely. We have appealed for justice to higher officials despite this, no action has been taken against them. We also demand that the investigating officer of this case be changed and the money that was duped from us be returned. We are undergoing a severe mental and financial strain and are somehow surviving by taking loans from banks," said a protester.

Another protester said that they have been compelled to take such a this step so as to let their voice reach the higher authorities. The matter should be investigated by a Central investigation agency, he demanded.

According to the victims, the fraud took place in January 2023. They said that they were lured by the company's employees to invest money in real estate project promising that the amount would double in 14 months. "But, we have not received any money yet. Initially, we were told that it was a legal process and we were given information about the business. However, later it was revealed that the company was engaged in an illegal activity," said a protester.

The fraud was committed in the name of investments in Dholera City and over 70,000 people were allegedly victimised. A total of 103 FIRs have been registered across the state in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur in this connection.

Earlier on March 4, Sikar Police arrested Amarchand Dhaka, Ranveer Bijarania, Subhash Bijarania and Upendra in regard to the case and their bank accounts were seized. A total of seven people have been arrested in this case till now.