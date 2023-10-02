Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur train stopped after stones, rods found on track

New Delhi: A Vande Bharat train had to be stopped as some miscreants had placed rocks and rods on the track apparently with an intention to derail the incoming train.

Vande Bharat train from Udaipur to Jaipur was made to stop in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan after the railway officials detected some ballast, rocks and rods on the track.

"Train No 20979 Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur stopped at KM no 158/18, 158/19 in Gangarar-Soniyana section. The stoppage was due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one feet each, in the joggle plate on the said Km. The incident occurred at around 09:55 hrs in the jurisdiction of RPF/post/Bhilwara. The location comes under the jurisdiction of SHO/Gangarar in Chittorgarh district," the Railways said in a statement.