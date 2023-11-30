Uttar Pradesh-based student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): In yet another case of a student ending her life in India's coaching hub, a 22-year-old National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant died by suicide on Thursday night in a private hostel room located in the Mahavir Nagar Pratham area of Rajasthan's Kota. The student, identified as Nisha, daughter of Asan Singh Yadav, was originally from Nagla Jodha area in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

Head constable Ranjit Singh of Jawahar Nagar police station said that the deceased used to stay up late at night for study purposes. But on Wednesday night, her family members were unable to contact her. Thereafter, the family members decided to call the hostel operator, and he immediately reached to knock on the door.

Since there was no response, the person informed the police control room after which police officials arrived at the spot at 1:45 am. They had to break open the door and found the student dead. The deceased student's family reached Kota on Thursday morning after which doctors conducted the post-mortem in the mortuary of MBS Hospital.

The body was handed over to the relatives post the autopsy. Asan Singh, the father of the deceased, said he had admitted Nisha to the coaching centre in May this year. "She used to sit in (coaching centre) exams every month and I used to get all the reports. Everything was alright. I used to visit her every month. I even took her home a few times. I had brought her back on the 18th of this month," Singh said.

He said the deceased had compelled the parents to get her admitted to the coaching centre in Kota. "She was quite intelligent. Last year she was preparing online and had scored 403 marks. This year, she decided she would prepare well for NEET and asked us to get her admitted to the coaching centre at Kota," the deceased student's father said. Asan Singh also informed that she had a headache problem, due to which she used to remain worried.

Nisha was living in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and had recently shifted to a hostel in Mahavir Nagar I, where the incident happened. Kota has seen at least 27 cases of students ending their lives alone this year. The latest case came days after a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal was found dead in his rented room in Kota on the night of November 27.