Jaipur: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his unsavoury remarks against the judiciary. The PIL was filed by the former law officer Shivcharan Gupta in the Rajasthan High Court. Currently, Gupta is a practicing lawyer in the high court. The petition was forwarded to the high court registry for listing and it is expected to come for hearing in the next week.

Citing a newspaper report wherein Gehlot was found making remarks against the judiciary including the lower courts, the former law officer said, "Yesterday, a report was carried in a newspaper in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave unparliamentary statement against the judiciary. Today in the morning I was reading the newspaper. The chief minister's remarks on the judiciary were baffling. The CM was saying that rampant corruption is prevailing in the judiciary. The court gives its ruling or judgment as per the drafting of an advocate. By giving such remarks, the chief minister has lowered the dignity of the judiciary and also attempted to tarnish its image. The CM's remarks projecting the judiciary in a poor light will also dent the image or faith of courts among the public."

"Prima facie it appears to be a fit case of defamation against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. So I prepared a PIL in the morning and forwarded it to the high court registry. My PIL has been accepted by the court and it is likely to come up for hearing on Monday. I have sent my application to the high court registrar for listing. The matter will be heard in the court soon."