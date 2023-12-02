Jaipur: Ahead of the counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled on Sunday, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday claimed victory of the BJP in the polls saying that people wanted a “double-engine government and development”. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Rajasthan capital Jaipur to attend a private function in Ajmer attacked the Congress and said that the public has “already rejected the lies and deception of the Congress”.

“Only the results are yet to come tomorrow. The BJP government will be formed in the state, lotus flower is blooming,” the union minister said while referring to the BJP's lotus symbol. Thakur said that the BJP “devoted its full strength to the election campaign”. “I can say that the decision will also be in favour of the BJP.

People want double-engine government and development... I am hopeful that tomorrow BJP will come to power in Rajasthan," he added. Taking aim at the ruling Ashok Gehlot led Congress government, Thakur said that the “face of the Congress has been exposed and the people will get freedom from the Congress government”. He further said, “The manner in which the central leaders of the Congress formed the Congress government in 2018 by spreading lies and deception has been completely exposed in these 5 years”.