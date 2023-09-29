Bassi (Rajasthan): The charred body of an unidentified young woman was found by locals in Bassi in Jaipur on Friday prompting the police to launch a probe. The incident has sparked tension in the area.

Phoolchand Meena, ACP Bassi said that they got information that a partially burnt body of a woman was spotted on the roadside in Bassi. "The woman appears to be around 25 years old and has a mole on her left cheek. Process is on to identify her and a case has been filed in this connection. The culprits will be booked very soon," Meena said.

The woman's body was found near Meeno area on Papad Road under the jurisdiction of Kanota police station. After the news of the incident spread, several villagers gathered at the spot. The locals informed the police and teams from Jamvaramgarh and Kanota police station arrived at the spot. An investigation was initiated and the forensic team was called in later.

Locals said they were passing by the area this morning when they saw the charred body along the roadside. It is being suspected that the woman was murdered and then set on fire to hide her identity as well as conceal evidence. Several branches of Acacia trees were also found burnt in the spot. These samples have been collected from the spot by the police.

"The matter is being investigated and we are asking villagers to help identify the victim. Efforts are on to nab those responsible for the incident," Meena said.