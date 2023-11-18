UNDER CONG THERE WILL BE CORRUPTION LOOT UNDER BJP THERE WILL BE DEVELOPMENT J P NADDA IN RAJASTHAN

Jaipur: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said wherever the Congress is in power, there is bound to be corruption and loot, while under the saffron party's rule, there will be development. Addressing an election rally in Jodhpur's Pipad, Nadda said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has ensured that the state occupies the number one position in the country, in terms of corruption and crime against women.

He said justice for farmers and women will be done when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms its government in the desert state. "The Gehlot government has tarnished the pride of Rajasthan in politics. Today, Rajasthan is number one in corruption, harassment of women and rape cases," Nadda alleged.

He also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of insulting farmers and Dalits. The BJP chief alleged that Gehlot was not interested in ruling the state for the last five years but was involved in a fight for the chief minister's chair with his former deputy, Sachin Pilot. "There was a fight between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot over the chair for five years," he said.

Hitting back at the chief minister, who has alleged that the "red diary" is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, Nadda said, "Gehlot is saying that the red diary is a conspiracy of the BJP. Wah Re Wah. You bring (Rajendra Gudha) from the BSP to the Congress, make him a minister, and he says in the Assembly that it (red diary) is the diary of corruption."

Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha claimed in July that he has a red diary that contains the details of Gehlot's illegal financial transactions. Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 state Assembly polls on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets and defected to the Congress in 2019. Nadda alleged that Congress perpetrated various scams in the country, including the 2G "scam", the submarine "scam" and the coal "scam".

In Rajasthan, he said Gehlot made the "Jal Jeevan Mission" a "Jeb Bharo Mission" and did not even spare old-age pension from his "scams". The BJP chief said according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Rajasthan is number one in the country in terms of rape cases.