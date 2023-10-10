Ajmer: In fresh trouble for Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, a case has been registered against him on the orders of the court in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, sources said on Tuesday. An official said that the case has been registered at Saket Nagar police station located in Beawar in Ajmer district.

It is learnt that the case was registered following a complaint by BJP leader Mahendra Singh Rawat. Rawat had filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court No. 2 in Beawar. In his complaint, BJP leader Mahendra Singh Rawat said that on September 3, Uday Nidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, had issued a statement in the media saying that Sanatan Dharma is “like dengue and malaria”.

Rawat further alleged in his complaint that Udayanidhi Stalin had called for the abolition of Hindu Sanatan Dharma in the country. “I am Hindu and Sanatani by religion. I am deeply shocked to hear the statement of Udayanidhi Stalin. My religious sentiments have been hurt by his statement. This statement has disturbed the mutual harmony between different religious communities.

Also, people who believe in Sanatan Dharma have been insulted. Their religious sentiments have also been hurt,” BJP leader Mahendra Singh Rawat said. He said that the said statement by Udayanidhi Stalin “is a criminal act”. After hearing the plea by Mahendra Singh Rawat, the court has ordered the police to investigate the matter and take action in the case.