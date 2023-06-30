Mahasamund (Rajasthan): Two smugglers transporting 200 kg of ganja (marijuana) were arrested by the police in Rajasthan's Mahasamund, recently. The duo, including a female smuggler, were hailing from West Bengal's Murshidabad district. After lifting the consignment from Odisha, they were supposed to hand over the contraband to a receiver in Raipur of Chhattisgarh, the police said.

During the routine checking drive and acting on a tip-off, the two smugglers were arrested by the Singhoda police. The car carrying the marijuana was intercepted by the police at Rehtikhol in the Mahasamund area of the state. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh said, "Two persons, including a woman, were arrested by the police at the check-post during the checking of the vehicles. Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted by the police. We found 200 kg of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The driver of the car, Ganesh Mazumdar and his associate Laxmi Dulai were arrested by the police. Both were residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad and picked up the consignment from Odisha. They were supposed to deliver the consignment in Chhattisgarh's Raipur."

“So far, we have seized marijuana worth Rs 11 crore. Vehicles used in the transportation of ganja worth Rs 10 crore were also impounded. We were successful in arresting 110 smugglers. We have cracked 58 cases of marijuana smuggling since January 1, 2023, till date. So far, 4,408 kg of ganja worth Rs 11 crore were recovered from the possession of the accused. Altogether 53 vehicles used in the smuggling of marijuana were also impounded," the SP claimed.