Sirohi (Rajasthan): Two school students are feared drowned in Banas river on the outskirts of Mount Abu. The incident occurred on Tuesday when eight to 10 students went for a bath in the river in Manpur on Abu Road. Search operation is underway but the two bodies could not be recovered till now.

Abu Road city police station officer Balbhadra Singh said that the two who drowned have been identified as Pritam Bairwa and Dularam Meena. They studied in class 12 in Kesar Higher Secondary School in Jaipur's Madrampura Sanganer. A group of students had come to Mount Abu last night and were staying at Saibaba Dharamshala in Abu Road.

On Tuesday morning, around eight to 10 of them went to the Banas river located near their lodge to take a bath. Two of the students were washed away by strong currents and are feared to have drowned, Singh said.

The incident rose panic among the students. Many of them dived into the water to save their classmates but failed. On getting information about the incident, Abu Road city police station officers reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Singh said that a team from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and with local divers were pressed into action. "Currently, search is on for the two students. The SDRF and local divers are undertaking the rescue operation," he added.