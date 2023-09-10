Bhilwara (Rajasthan): In yet another incident of gang rape in Rajasthan raising questions on the law and order situation in the state, a woman was gang-raped and was allowed to roam naked on the roads until people provided her clothes on Saturday night. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

Two men have been arrested so far. The victim, who managed to escape her abusers in a traumatized state, recounted a harrowing tale of abduction, sexual assault, and abandonment.

The horrifying incident unfolded last night in the Gangapur police station area, approximately 8 kilometers from Bhilwara city. The victim, a woman who had gone out for a leisurely walk after dinner, found herself ensnared by the clutches of three assailants. She alleged that these men forcibly placed her in a jeep and proceeded to commit an act of unspeakable brutality, subjecting her to a horrific gangrape.

After the horrifying ordeal, the victim was subjected to further indignity as the culprits stripped her of her dignity and left her stranded in a secluded location. The incident came to light when vigilant villagers stumbled upon her in a dishevelled and distraught state, offered her clothes and informed the police.

Upon receiving the distressing report, officers from the Gangapur police station promptly arrived at the scene, ensured the victim's immediate safety, and transported her to Gangapur hospital for urgent medical care. It was here that the victim provided a statement that became pivotal in identifying and detaining the three accused individuals.

The Bhilwara Additional Superintendent of Police, Vimal Singh Nehra, personally arrived at Gangapur after being apprised of the incident. He confirmed that a comprehensive investigation into the case was immediately initiated. Furthermore, a forensic team was summoned to gather critical evidence from the crime scene, including the victim's broken bangles and the very motorcycle on which she had been abducted.

Police arrested two people identified as Chhotu (42) and Girdhari (30). However, public outrage over the incident has been palpable, with several people staging a protest outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office late on Saturday night. Demanding swift and stringent justice for the victim, the protesters underscored the need for accountability in such cases.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Labhuram Bishnoi assured the public that the police force was committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized that the investigation was progressing rapidly and the physical evidence was collected from the crime scene.