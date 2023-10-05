Bikaner: In a tragic accident reported from Rajasthan, two truck drivers were charred to death after the trucks caught fire after colliding head on in Jamsar area of Bikaner on Wednesday night, officials said. It is learnt that the accident took place on the highway near Jagdevwala area under Jamsar police station limits of Bikaner.

Jamsar police station in charge Indra Kumar said that one of the trucks was on way from Hanumangarh towards Bikaner and the other was plying from Bikaner to Haryana when they collided head on in the area triggering a fire in both the trucks near Jagdevwala village located on Bikaner-Sriganganagar road.

Soon after the accident, the villagers informed the police after which a team of police along with the fire brigade reached the spot. After a lot of hectic efforts, the firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire in both the trucks. However by the time the flames were put out, both the truck drivers had been charred to death, police station in charge Indra Kumar said.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam and Additional Superintendent of Police Rural also reached the spot to oversee the operation. Police officer Indra Kumar said that preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that the fire was intensified due to the Guar gum which was loaded in one of the trucks.

Soon after the collision, the fire broke out so fast that the drivers of both the trucks got trapped inside the truck and were burnt alive. Indrakumar said that the truck filled with guar gum was being driven by one Ram Swaroop Bhadu, a resident of Suranana and the truck coming from the opposite side from Hanumangarh was being driven by Dilipsingh Bhati, a resident of Mamalkisar.