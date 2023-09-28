TWO DETAINED WITH RS 24 LAKH CASH 300 KG SILVER IN RAJASTHAN

Dungarpur: Two persons from Gujarat were detained with 300 kg silver and Rs 24 lakh cash in Rajatpur area along Rajasthan-Gujarat border, police said on Thursday. The accused are being interrogated for further information, police said.

The accused were on their way to Rajkot from Agra in an SUV when they were intercepted by Bichhiwada police on a tip off. During the search, 300 kg silver worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 24 lakh cash were recovered from their car, SP Kundan Kawariya said.

"After getting information, a team headed by Bichhiwada police station officer Madanlal blocked the Ratanpur border of Rajasthan-Gujarat. While checking the vehicles, an SUV was stopped. The driver and another man were sitting in the car. Finding the two nervous while responding to questions. police became suspicious and started searching the car. Initially, nothing was found inside the car but, when the space beneath the seats was checked, some packets were found hidden in a secret cabinet," Kawariya said.

When these packets were torn open, a huge amount of cash along with silver pieces were found. A cash counting machine was brought in. "It was found that the secret cabinet inside the car had 300 kg of silver and Rs 500 denomination notes worth Rs 24,19,640," police said.