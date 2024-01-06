TWO COACHES OF JODHPUR BHOPAL TRAIN DERAILS AT KOTA JUNCTION ON FRIDAY NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

Jodhpur: Two coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed at Kota Junction at 10:50 p.m. on Friday. The derailed coaches were put back on track, and the train departed after about two hours with no casualties, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the passenger train was running on platform number 4, and half the train had reached the platform. On the other hand, the third AC and general coaches suddenly derailed from the engine.

However, after the horrifying incident, the railway administration and officials immediately reached the spot. According to the sources, the speed of the train was low at the time of the incident. Furthermore, the railway officials confirmed that this entire episode will be investigated.

Post-incident, Jaipur Chennai Express, Amritsar Mumbai Western Express, Kota Etawah, and Indore Kota Intercity were also delayed for several hours.

A similar incident occurred on December 25, last year, when a Jodhpur-Palanpur passenger train derailed in the Balotra district of Rajasthan. As per the report, no casualties were found after the incident.