Alwar (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, two children of the same family died after falling into a pit in Chhota Bhadira village of Kathumar police station area of Alwar district in Rajasthan, the police said on July 19. A pit was filled with rainwater in the field. The two children fell into it and died. The entire village mourned the death of the children. Sahab Singh, who dug up the pit, died by suicide by hanging himself due to the fear of the police on July 20

Police Officer Om Prakash Meena said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been started based on a complaint lodged by the family. The two children were identified as Lavkush Jatav (nine-year-old) and Yashank Jatav (six-year-old). Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Chauhan informed that the two kids went to play in the fields every day. Due to the rains, the earth became slippery and the children fell into the pit and died.

Also read: Four girls died by drowning in Jharkhand's Palamu

After the children did not return home, their family members started looking for them. The bodies were found in the pit. The incident was reported to the police and the investigation was ordered. The bodies were taken to the mortuary at Kathumar Common Service Centre (CSC). Later, the post-mortem was conducted and the police handed over the bodies to the family.