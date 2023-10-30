Sirohi: Two persons were burnt alive after a fire broke out following a head-on collision between two trailers in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Sunday night. The accident happened on the Delhi-Kandla highway near Krishnaganj.

ASI Shaitan Singh of Sirohi Sadar police station said at around 2 am on Sunday night, there was a head-on collision between a trailer loaded with coal and a trailer full of powder going from Sirohi towards Revdar near Krishnaganj.

Both the trailers caught fire as soon as they collided. After the mishap, the driver and operator of the trailer jumped from the trailer and ran away. The driver and operator of the coal-laden trailer got trapped.

On receiving information about the accident, Sadar Police Station Officer Sahdev Choudhary reached the spot. A fire brigade vehicle from Sirohi was pressed into action. The fire was doused after two hours of hard work. By then, both the trailers were burnt to ashes and the driver and conductor were charred to death.