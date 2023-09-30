Dholpur: In a tragic incident, two brothers were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck after which it caught fire in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said. A police official said that the accident took place near Bijauli village of Dholpur under the Bari Sadar police station limits during the early hours of today.

Bari Sadar police station in-charge Vijay Singh Chhokar informed that there was a fierce collision between a truck and a bike at around 4:30 am on Saturday. Two bike riding brothers, 26-year-old Vijay Singh and 28-year-old Akash, sons of Baijnath, residents of Sunderpur police station, Sadar Dholpur, were going from Dholpur towards Bari on the bike.

The bike collided with a truck coming at high speed from Bari side, the police officer said. He said that the collision was so severe that the truck and the bike caught fire in which one of the two siblings was burnt alive leading to his death. The other succumbed to his injuries later, added the police officer. Reports said that a pedestrian was also injured in the accident.

Police station in-charge said that passersby informed the police about the incident after which a team of police immediately reached the spot. Two fire brigade vehicles were called to the spot which doused the flames after about an hour of hectic efforts. The police station in-charge said that both the bodies have been taken into custody and kept in the mortuary of Bari Government Community Health Centre for a post-mortem.