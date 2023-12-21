TWO BROTHERS FROM JODHPUR USE CANNABIS PLANTS TO MANUFACTURE VERSATILE FABRIC

Jodhpur: For the majority, cannabis is an intoxicant typically impacting patients both physiologically, causing tachycardia, hypotension and respiratory depression and also psychologically causing panic and agitation. However, in a surprising change of sorts, two brothers from Jodhpur used this otherwise taboo item for their textile startup. Rahul Suthar and Sunil Suthar used fibre from the stems of hemp plants to make organic clothes.

The clothes that have been manufactured in Uttarakhand are not only organic, but also chemical-free and anti-bacterial, said Sunil. He also added that its softness increases with every wash. Rahul said that the fabric is sold for Rs 800 per metre. It was launched under the name of Hemrix during the ongoing polo season in Jodhpur and is also available online.

The brothers said that the fabric is prepared with minimum usage of water because the involvement of water is low for hemp cultivation. Sunil said, "Generally, a lot of water is required for the cultivation of cotton. It almost takes 2,600 litres of water to grow cotton and make garments from it. Only 10 per cent water is required in manufacturing our fabric as compared to others."