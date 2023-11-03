TRAGIC MURDER IN ITAMADA VILLAGE IN LAWS BURN SON IN LAW ALIVE PROMPTING OUTRAGE AND POLICE INVESTIGATION

Itamada (Rajasthan): In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, a son-in-law was brutally murdered by his in-laws, who locked him in a room, doused him in petrol, and set him on fire, resulting in his grievous injuries and eventual demise at Itamada village, situated within the jurisdiction of the Bhusawar police station in Karauli district in Rajasthan on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Maniram, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Jaipur's SMS Hospital, leaving his family devastated and seeking justice. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting authorities to take swift action in pursuit of justice.