Tragic murder in Itamada Village: In-Laws Burn son-in-law alive, prompting outrage and police investigation
Published: 37 minutes ago
Itamada (Rajasthan): In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, a son-in-law was brutally murdered by his in-laws, who locked him in a room, doused him in petrol, and set him on fire, resulting in his grievous injuries and eventual demise at Itamada village, situated within the jurisdiction of the Bhusawar police station in Karauli district in Rajasthan on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Maniram, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Jaipur's SMS Hospital, leaving his family devastated and seeking justice. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting authorities to take swift action in pursuit of justice.
A case has been officially filed against the accused in-laws by the deceased's family at the Bhusawar police station. This shocking crime, which took place on October 31, has left the community in disbelief and disbelief. The victim died on Thursday evening.
Maniram, a resident of Nangal Lat village in the Todabhim area of Karauli district, had gone to his in-laws' residence in Itamada village to visit his wife. He stayed with them for two days, but what should have been a routine family visit took a dark and horrific turn.
According to the police report filed by Amar Singh, Maniram's uncle, on October 1, Maniram was subjected to severe physical assault by his in-laws on October 31. Following the brutal beating, he was confined to a room, and with malicious intent, the perpetrators doused him with petrol before igniting the deadly fire that engulfed him.
The inferno left Maniram with severe burns, covering nearly 70% of his body. Maniram was initially rushed to Bhusawar Hospital for emergency medical care, and subsequently, he was transferred to Bharatpur District Hospital. However, due to the extent of his injuries, medical professionals deemed it necessary to refer him to SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Tragically, Maniram lost his battle for life on Thursday evening, succumbing to the excruciating pain and suffering inflicted upon him.
Amar Singh, who registered the case, identified the alleged perpetrators as Laxminarayan, Balchand, Angoori, Mausam, and others who were involved in this horrific act.
The case has sent shockwaves through the region, and the community is demanding swift and stern action against the accused. Bhusawar police station in-charge, Vijay Singh, has assured that the investigation is in progress. The post-mortem examination of the deceased is set to be conducted at the SMS Hospital mortuary in Jaipur. Once the procedure is completed, the body will be released to the family for the final rites.