TRAGIC COLLISION CLAIMS FIVE LIVES AND INJURES FOUR IN RAJASTHAN

Bhadasar (Rajasthan): At least five people were killed and four others seriously injured after a car rammed into a Bolero on Thursday near Bhadasar village in Rajasthan, police said.

"The injured are undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. The mishap occurred after six people from Dulrasar village were returning from a wedding procession late at night. Overspeeding is said to be the main cause behind this horrific incident," a senior police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Murlidhar Pareek, Noparam Pareek, Madanlal Pareek, and Bhom Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

"Three persons died on the spot while the other six were taken to a nearby government hospital. They were later referred to PBM Hospital in Bikaner, where two succumbed to their injuries," the police official added.

On Friday, following the post-mortem, the three dead bodies were handed to their families. The bodies of the two deceased are kept in the mortuary of PBM Hospital, he added.

Madanlal Bishnoi, a Police station officer said, "It was the wedding of Shyamlal Pareek, son of Lalit from Dulrasar village. Everyone was returning to the village, and at that time a speedy car rammed into the Bolero near Bhadasar on Bikaner road resulting in the death of five people."