Tonk: In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, three youth died while another one was injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a tractor trolley parked on a roadside in Tonk area of the state on Wednesday, officials said. An official said that the accident took place at around 3 o'clock when the speeding bike rammed into a tractor near Tordi on Malpura-Todaraisingh Road in the dark of night.

Three out of four youths riding the bike died in this accident, while the fourth youth was injured in the mishap. The deceased youths have been identified as Shankar son of Gopal Kahar, age 22 years, Ganesh son of Norat Kahar, age 20 years and Bhavani son of Kalu. The fourth youth Ajay son of Kahar, age 21 years was injured in the mishap.

In view of the serious condition of the injured youth, he has been referred to Jaipur for specialized treatment. An official said that the condition of the injured youth remains critical. It is learnt that the four youths had left home to load mustard seeds and fodder in the load carrier vehicles. The youths were on way from Ambapura village towards Tordi village when this accident occurred near the petrol pump.

An official said that on receiving information about the incident, Malpura police reached the spot and took the injured to Malpura Hospital, where doctors declared three youths dead. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Malpura hospital for post-mortem. Deputy Superintendent of Police Chakraborty Singh reached the spot and took stock of the incident.