THREE WOMEN MOWED DOWN BY BUS IN JODHPUR 4 INJURED

Jodhpur: Three pedestrians died after they were hit by a bus near Kharia Mithapur village in Jodhpur this morning. Four others were seriously injured and admitted to the trauma care center in Bilara for treatment.

The bus was travelling from Jaipur to Jodhpur when it hit a group of devotees heading towards Ramdevra. Driver of another bus informed the police. Following which, station in-charge Ghevarram Gusaiwal and deputy superintendent of police Rajveer Singh Champawat along with a team reached the spot.

Police said that three women succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Asha (40), wife of Bhomaji Mali, Badam (35), wife of Rajesh Mali and Prem (50) wife of Ramesh. While Asha and Badam were residents of Bundi, Prem was from Rajnagar in Tonk district.

According to Gusaiwal, after reaching the spot, they rushed all six to the hospital where three women were declared dead. Four pedestrians were found seriously injured and were admitted to the trauma care centre in Bilara, he said. Among the injured include three women, Manbhar (30), wife of Bhim Shankar Mali from Hindoli in Bundi, Meena (30), wife of Dhanraj Meena from Nayagaon Gothda in Tonk and Neraji Gurjar from Nainwa in Bundi; and a man, Hemaram Mali (32) son of Jagdish from Sitapura in Tonk.

Police said that the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the trauma care center here. After getting information about the accident, Sub-Divisional Officer Hasmukh Kumar reached the trauma care center to inquire about the health condition of the injured persons. After identifying the dead and injured, their relatives have been informed, police said.