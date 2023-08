Jaipur: Three teenagers drowned in a village pond in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Khirkhadi village when the trio went near the pond to graze buffaloes, they added.

When one of them slipped into the water, the two others also jumped into the pond to save him, however, all of them eventually drowned, Todabhim SHO Brijesh Meena said. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Bairwa, Yogesh Bairwa and Manoj Bairwa, all aged between 15-16 years, he said. The teenager's bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, the SHO said.

Earlier in July this year, at least four children died due to drowning in a pond in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The incident took place while the children went to bathe in a pond in Amet area. After this painful accident, mourning has spread all around in the area. Because all four children are said to be from the same family. When the children did not return home for a long time, the family members went out to find them. (With PTI Inputs)