Phalodi (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, three girls died after falling into a water tank while playing in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Monday, officials said. The incident took place in the Lohawat police station area of the district, they said. Lohawat police station officer Badriprasad Meena said, "At around 4 pm, we received the information that three girls died after falling into a water tank built in the field near Shaitan Singh Nagar. The age of all three is between 7 and 12 years."

"Four girl children were playing near a farm where their father works. While playing, they went to another farm, which was one kilometre away and three of them fell into the water tank built there. When they did not come out, the fourth child, who was accompanying them, went to their family members and explained about the incident. The villagers then fished out the bodies from the tank," Meena said.

After arriving at the spot, the police shifted the bodies to the Phalodi Hospital. At the request of the family members, the bodies were handed over to them for cremation without post-mortem.