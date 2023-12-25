Rajasthan: Three people were killed and another was seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on the National Highway in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday. According to the police, four people from Gujarat were returning to their native place in a car when the accident took place. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital where doctors declared that three of them were dead and the injured one was referred to Gujarat's Deesa after first aid.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Bhai, Jignesh Bhai and Jitin Bhai, while the injured one has been identified as Vishnu Bhai. It is reported that four friends in the car had come from Gujarat to visit Tanot in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, and this accident happened while returning to their native places after the tour.