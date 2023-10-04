Bharatpur: In a tragic road accident, at least three people were killed while two dozen others were injured after a speeding sleeper coach collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Barso village of Bharatpur on the Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. Chiksana police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena said that at around 2 o'clock in the night, a sleeper coach was going to Jhansi from Jaipur when it collided with a broken truck parked on the highway near Barso village, about 5 kilometers from Bharatpur.

In the accident, driver Kamlesh (40) and conductor Brijendra (40), residents of Jhunjhunu, died on the spot. While Bunty (22), a resident of Gwalior, who was traveling in the bus, also succumbed to injuries later, the police officer said. Police station in-charge Meena said that as soon as the information about the accident was received, a team of poliec was rushed to the spot which shifted all the injured to RBM District Hospital with the help of ambulance and other vehicles.

At present the injured are undergoing treatment at RBM District Hospital while the bodies have been kept in the mortuary. A Medical Board is being constituted for post-mortem of the bodies. Station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena further informed that IAS officer Sunil Rathod was also traveling in the bus. Rathore's leg was injured in the accident, Meena said.