Rajasthan: Three burnt to death, two grievously injured as car hits divider near Lohagal road petrol pump

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A speeding car with five passengers caught fire after hitting a divider near the Kabir Nagar petrol pump on Ajmer's Lohagal Road on December 16. Out of five, two died on the spot, another died in the hospital and the two others suffered grievous burn injuries.

Post-incident, the nearest Fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control. In addition, Ravindra Khegi, the Christian Ganj police station in-charge, confirmed the identity of the deceased as Shakti Singh, a resident of Kabir Nagar, Jai Sankhla, a resident of Vaishali Nagar, and Sohail Khan, a resident of Chaurasiawas.

On the other hand, Umesh Kumar, a resident of Gurjar Dharti, has been referred to Jaipur as his condition deteriorated. Another identified as Krishna Murari, a resident of Loha Khan, is undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital in Ajmer. Meanwhile, after the fire broke out, two nearby restaurant workers reached the spot after hearing a trapped youth's screaming voice.