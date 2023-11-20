THOSE SEEKING VOTES IN NAME OF RELIGION CASTE NOT IN POSITION TO DO SO ON BASIS OF WORK PRIYANKA GANDHI

Jaipur: Attacking the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that those who seek votes in the name of religion or caste are not in a position to ask for votes on the basis of their work.

Addressing a rally in Kekdi in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer, Vadra asked people to vote after evaluating the work done by different parties. She asserted the Congress is united in Rajasthan while the BJP is completely fragmented. "If someone asks for votes in the name of religion or caste, it means he can't seek votes on the basis of work," the Congress leader said.

"In Rajasthan, all Congress leaders and workers have entered the electoral battlefield unitedly, whereas the BJP is completely fragmented," Vadra said. She claimed the BJP has sidelined its leaders in the state and is searching for someone new. The BJP's policy is to benefit big industrialists. It does not think about the poor and middle class, she added.