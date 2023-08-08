TELANGANA YOUTH BEATEN TO DEATH IN RAJASTHAN FOUR ARRESTED

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a youth was beaten to death by a group of four drunkards in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer late on Monday night. The incident took place in a restaurant in Ramgarh town. The police said that four accused have been arrested and further investigation into this case is on.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Shiva Deshmukh from Telangana worked as a cook in a restaurant in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. On Monday night four drunk men came to his restaurant and ordered something to eat. Soon when the food was served, an argument broke out between Shiva Deshmukh and those four men. The argument took a violent turn and the drunk men started thrashing the cook. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the restaurant.

Sources further said that the four accused managed to escape the spot before the police arrived. On information, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. From the CCTV footage, the police identified the four accused and launched a man-hunt to nab them. The four were arrested soon and are being interrogated. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident and the body of the deceased has been kept in Ramgarh hospital.

