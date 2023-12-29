Churu (Rajasthan) : Once again a matter that puts humanity to shame has come to light. A 14-year-old teenager has allegedly raped a 6-year-old minor girl who was studying in the afternoon at a water pond located in a field in a village under the Sadulpur police station limits in Rajasthan's Churu region.

After the incident, the 14-year-old teenager ran away and took with him the blood-soaked clothes of the girl. At the time of the incident, the girl's mother had gone to work as a laborer under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Assurance (NREGA). The Sadulpur police station officer Subhash said that the mother of the victim girl registered the case. She said that she lives with her family by building a shed in the field.

She said that on December 24 at 1 pm, her minor 6-year-old daughter was sitting and studying at a water pond in the field. At the same time, her 14 year old cousin entered the field. He pressed the mouth of the minor girl, took her to a nearby shed and raped her.