Banswara (Rajasthan): A teacher, who was on her way to school in the Kasarwadi police station area, was allegedly attacked several times by a person who made advances claiming to be her lover with a sword. The incident occurred at around 8:30 am on Wednesday. The seriously injured woman has been referred to Gujarat.

Earlier, a Kasarwadi police station officer got the woman treated at Dungra Government Hospital. Leela, 35, daughter of Laxman Tabiyar, who is a resident of Tariya Pada of the Jolana area, was going to school in Siya Khunta village like other days. She also had a cousin who was accompanying her with him. A person named Mahendra, a resident of Thikaria Chandravat, stopped her on the way. After an altercation, he whipped out a sword and attacked the woman. When the brother tried to intervene, he was also attacked. First, the sword hit her shoulder near the neck. The accused, however, did not stop and kept attacking her three times.

The woman was seriously injured in the incident and fell on the road on the spot. When some villagers noticed her in a pool of blood, they informed the matter to Kasarwadi police stations. Police said the woman was given first aid at Dungra Government Hospital. Thereafter, her relatives took her to Gujarat for better treatment.

The condition of the woman continues to be serious. Preliminary information has revealed that the accused Mahendra had harassed the woman in the past as well. The case of one-sided love has come to the fore in the investigation.