Jhalawar (Rajasthan) : A four-year-old boy sustained bleeding injuries in a superstitious attack made by a tantric who claimed he was possessed by the spirit of a goddess. The incident took place at Dungar village in the Asnavar police station area of ​​Jhalawar district.

The tantric baba injured the child with a sword. There were deep wounds in more than half a dozen places on his body. After the incident, a case was registered by the family members. The accused tantric Vijesh Rebari was arrested, police said. It all happened when the boy's father, Govind Gurjar, a resident of Fatehgarh, said that yesterday afternoon, along with his wife and son and relatives went to attend a funeral near Dungar village.

While Govind was having dinner with his relatives, his 4-year-old son went to the platform of a nearby tantric. Tantric Vijaish Rebari was doing witchcraft activities of superstition there. As the 4-year-old boy climbed the platform, so the tantric, pretending to have the soul of the goddess in his body, attacked the child with a sword and inflicted more than half a dozen wounds on the child's body with a sharp sword.

On hearing the cries of the injured child, the relatives rushed to the platform, where the boy Karmaveer was seen crying in an injured condition. The family members picked him up in a hurry and reached Asnavar Hospital and got the child treated. After which the family members reached the Asnawar police station today and informed about the whole incident.

A case was registered against the accused tantric. Asnavar police station in-charge Rajkumar said that the case was filed against Tantrik Vijesh Rebari for injuring the child. On the other hand, there is a lot of resentment among the family members regarding the incident.

Rajkumar said that people are still victimized in the name of superstition in rural areas and fortunately, the sword did not hit the child's neck, otherwise, something untoward would have happened. The relatives have demanded that strict action should be taken by registering a case against the accused tantric.

Family members said that the accused tantric has been doing tantra activities and pretending to superstition by setting up a platform at the place for the past many years and making the innocent villagers his victims by collecting a hefty amount by entangling them in the web of superstition.

He has also brought the villagers of the area under his control with the game of superstition by threatening them. The villagers of the area do not oppose him despite such incidents. The boy's relatives have also demanded that strong punishment should be given to such hypocrites and tantric babas.