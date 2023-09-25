New Delhi: Swaroopa Kumari, queen of Jhala dynasty, the royal family of Jhalawar, died in Delhi on Monday after a prolonged illness, sources said. Sources said that the mortal remains of Kumari will be brought from Delhi to Prithvi Vilas Palace in Jhalawar by late Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning at 8 am, her last journey will take place from the Jhalawar Garh complex via the main road of the city and reach the royal family's Kshar Bagh where her last rites will be performed, added the sources.

Representatives of many royal families of the country including Rajasthan are expected to participate in the funeral program of the queen of the Jhala dynasty. Expressing grief over the demise of Kumari, Rajput community representative Virendra Singh Jhala said that information was received at 1:30 pm on Monday afternoon.

Swarupa Kumari, mother of Rana Chandrajit Singh and wife of former Maharaja Rana Late Inderjit Singh, passed away after a long illness at Jhala House, Defense Colony, Delhi. As soon as the news of her demise was received, Rajput community representatives, city dignitaries and representatives of Jhalawar royal family started reaching Darbar Kothi Prithvi Vilas Palace.