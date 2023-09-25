Swaroopa Kumari, queen of Jhala dynasty in Rajasthan's Jhalawar dies in Delhi
New Delhi: Swaroopa Kumari, queen of Jhala dynasty, the royal family of Jhalawar, died in Delhi on Monday after a prolonged illness, sources said. Sources said that the mortal remains of Kumari will be brought from Delhi to Prithvi Vilas Palace in Jhalawar by late Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning at 8 am, her last journey will take place from the Jhalawar Garh complex via the main road of the city and reach the royal family's Kshar Bagh where her last rites will be performed, added the sources.
Representatives of many royal families of the country including Rajasthan are expected to participate in the funeral program of the queen of the Jhala dynasty. Expressing grief over the demise of Kumari, Rajput community representative Virendra Singh Jhala said that information was received at 1:30 pm on Monday afternoon.
Swarupa Kumari, mother of Rana Chandrajit Singh and wife of former Maharaja Rana Late Inderjit Singh, passed away after a long illness at Jhala House, Defense Colony, Delhi. As soon as the news of her demise was received, Rajput community representatives, city dignitaries and representatives of Jhalawar royal family started reaching Darbar Kothi Prithvi Vilas Palace.
Representatives of various royal families from across the country including Rajasthan state will participate in the last rites of Kumari. Many politicians including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, MP Dushyant Singh are also expected to participate in the funeral. Late Swarupa Kumari was the daughter of Maharaja Manvendra Shah Saheb Bahadur of Tehri Garhwal, who was born on 19 April 1968 in Tehri Garhwal.