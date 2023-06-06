Jaipur: Ruling out speculations of dissident leader Sachin Pilot forming a new party, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said no such plan has ever existed. Both Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot are "assets of the party" and a formula for reconciliation between them has already been devised, he said.

There are talks about former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who has been at loggerheads with Gehlot announcing his new party 'Pragatisheel Congress' on the occasion of his late father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary on June 11.

Randhawa told reporters that the Congress leadership heard both Gehlot and Pilot at the leadership meeting last month and both have agreed to unitedly contest in the upcoming elections. "All the talks about Pilot forming a new party are simply a product of the media. Pilot never wanted to form a separate party nor did he ever have any such thought in his mind," he said.

He clarified that the cabinet meeting that was held today had nothing to do with Pilot. Ninety per cent of the issues between Gehlot and Pilot have already been resolved and the remaining 10 per cent would be addressed very soon, he added.

Randhawa asserted that both leaders will get respective responsibilities in the elections and they are aware of it. The formula of reconciliation has been worked out well between the two leaders, he asserted.

On May 29, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leadership including Rahul Gandhi held a four-hour long discussion with Pilot and Gehlot. After the meeting, the party leadership announced that both the leaders have agreed to work together in the fight against BJP.

The rift between the two leaders have widened ever since Pilot came under the party scanner for holding a one-day fast on April 11 followed by a five-day foot march from May 11.