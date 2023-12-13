SUKHDEV SINGH GOGAMEDI MURDER CASE INJURED SECURITY GUARD SUCCUMBS AT JAIPUR HOSPITAL SIT RECREATES CRIME SCENE

Jaipur: The security guard of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi injured in the Dec 5 fatal attack on the Rajpur leader died at a hospital in Jaupur on Tuesday, sources said. Sources said that gunman Ajit Singh, who received bullet injuries in the fatal attack on Gogamedi, died during treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital on Tuesday.

He was admitted at the Trauma Ward of the hospital where he breathed his last. Besides Gogamedi and Singh, one Naveen Shekhawat, who accompanied the shooters to Gogamedi's house was also killed in the attack. Four accused including two shooters in the murder case identified as Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod have been sent to police custody by the court.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team of the Rajasthan Police set up to probe the high profile murder case, brought the accused to the crime spot to recreate the crime at Shyam Nagar locality of Jaipur where Gogamedi was shot dead. A joint team of forensic experts and police went to the spot and got both the shooters to recreate the scene of the incident and both the shooters recreated the incident exactly, sources said.

The SIT led by Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Kailash Chandra Bishnoi and Additional DCP (West) Ram Singh Shekhawat also conducted photography and videography of the scene recreation. The FSL team was led by Director FSL Ajay Kumar Sharma. According to Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Chand Bishnoi, the financial network used to carry out the murder has also been exposed.

The ACP said that Rs 5,98,500 were transferred to the ICICI Bank account of a girl living in the flat of Mahendra alias Sameer in different transactions on Dec 12, Nov 6, Nov 29 Nov and Nov 30. Police investigation has revealed that this money was deposited through cash deposit machine of ICICI Bank of Patiala and Chandigarh.

Mahendra alias Sameer and Pooja Saini had taken the girl living with them in the flat into confidence and got her to sign the cheque book that any money from their hotel will be deposited in her account and it has to be withdrawn. Police said that Mahendra and Pooja Saini were living in a flat as a Punjabi couple under the name of Sameer Gujaris and Pooja Batra.

Police have seized the vehicles used by Mahendra and Pooja for arms smuggling and committing crimes. They include two cars a motorcycle and a scooty. According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Kuldeep, the accused who made panic and misleading posts on social media in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, has been arrested from Haryana.

The accused has been taken on police custody demand for three days.