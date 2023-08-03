Kota (Rajasthan): A student preparing for the medical entrance examination at a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota died by suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Deceased Manjot Singh Chhabra, age 18, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was enrolled at the private coaching institute in Kota city. He was preparing for the medical entrance test since April 4.

The police recovered a suicide note pasted on the wall of the deceased's hostel room. In the suicide note, the deceased mentioned that no one should be harassed because he was taking the extreme on his own. "No one should be held responsible for ending my life," stated the letter. The father of the deceased student Manjot Singh Chhabra was trying to contact his son since, but in vain. Despite several attempts, there was no response. Manjot was not picking up the phone even late at night. Hoping that the Manjot would have misplaced his phone or may be preoccupied with his studies, his father called up on Thursday morning. But, there was no response. Sensing some foul play, Manjot's father contacted the caretaker of the hostel.

When the caretaker of the hostel, along with some other inmates of the hostel, went to check on him, the room was bolted from the inside. When they knocked at the door, Manjot did not answer the call. Finally, they broke open the door and found Manjot's body hanging from the ceiling of the room.

Also read: Female NEET aspirant allegedly commits suicide inside hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota

On receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Vigyan Nagar police station officer Devesh Bhardwaj said that the incident took place in the hostel located on Road Number One. "We were informed about the incident around 11.00 am on Thursday. The deceased Manjot Singh Chhabra was a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. His age was around 18 years. The deceased's family members have been told about the incident. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family members. What led to the suicide will be known after probing the incident. A suicide note was found pasted on the wall of Manjot's hostel room," the SHO said.

Quoting the content of the suicide letter, the SHO said that the deceased was taken the extreme step on his own. So far, 19 students have died by suicide in Kota in 2023. During the police investigation several reasons, including pressure from parents as well as peer groups, not performing well in studies, and other issues were driving them to take the extreme step.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)