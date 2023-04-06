Jaipur (Rajasthan): Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of the Hindu deity Lord Hanuman and is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the country. Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram is associated with courage, bravery, and strength. This year, Hanuman Janmotsav is being celebrated today (April 6). On this occasion, people visit Hanuman temples and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

India has grand Hanuman temples in almost every corner, one such temple is the Veer Hanuman temple in Jaipur district in Rajasthan. Located about 42 kilometers from Jaipur city, on Samod hills in Nangal Bharda village, Lord Hanuman is believed to have appeared in the form of a rock in this temple. Devotees have to climb nearly 1,100 steps to reach this temple.

Talking to the media, Temple priest Jagadguru Avadh Bihari Devacharya, said "Nearly 700 years ago, Saint Nagnadas Ji Maharaj along with his disciple Laldas came to the forests of Samod for deep meditation. One night, Nagnadas Ji Maharaj had a dream of Lord Hanuman in the form of a rock emerging from the hilltop. The next day, when Nagnadas Ji Maharaj went there, he found the same stone that he had dreamt of. He started carving the stone to make an idol of Lord Hanuman."

Avadh Bihari Devacharya further said, "When Nagnadas Ji Maharaj carved out the idol, he covered its mouth with a cloth. Maharaj went to bring water from different holy places because he wanted to perform 'jal abhishek' on the idol. His disciple Laldas was given the responsibility to take care of the idol and not to remove the cloth from its mouth. One day, a man came and requested to see the idol, but Laldas refused. The man forcefully removed the cloth from the idol's mouth."

As the cloth was removed, the idol made a loud thundering sound. Nagnadas Ji Maharaj also came back and on seeing this, he scolded his disciple. Nagnadas Ji Maharaj then said that this curtain should not have been removed. It is believed that the wishes of devotees are fulfilled in this temple, Avadh Bihari Devacharya added.

People offer the first crop of the season in this temple. Devotees also offer dairy products here. Dried-up wells are again filled with water by offering 'Laddoos' to Lord Hanuman here, he said. A devotee said, "Earlier it was a small temple in the forest. As the devotees started coming and their wishes started getting fulfilled, they contributed their bit towards the development of this temple. Some built the stairs to the temple while others built its roof. All this is possible because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman."