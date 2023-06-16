Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The Biparjoy Cyclone, which has made landfall and reduced in intensity on Thursday night, will reach Southern Rajasthan today. It is likely to cause heavy rains and flooding in low-lying areas, according to IMD forecasts. Following this, an alert has already been sounded in the areas likely to be affected by the storm in the State.

Several places in the southern parts of Rajasthan may experience intermittent rains under the impact of the cyclone. The eye of the storm already touched the land yesterday night and there were winds of 70 kmph, as per IMD's forecast. Chances of flash floods are not ruled out in the low-lying areas of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Cyclone Biparjoy crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch coast in Gujarat. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph and its category has changed from very severe to severe. The cyclone moved northeastwards and crossed the coast close to the Jakhau port and there may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on Friday, the IMD director said.

The impact of the cyclone was felt widely in Gujarat where several people were injured and hundreds of villages were plunged into darkness. Trees were uprooted and power lines were damaged, causing outages in several parts. The relief and rescue teams of the State and Central disaster response agencies have swung into action to extend help to the affected people in the cyclone.