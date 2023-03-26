Jaipur (Rajasthan): Tension spread in Jaipur's Jamwaramgarh area of Rajasthan on Sunday following alleged stone pelting by members of one group on a procession taken out by another group. Police sources said that further escalation was avoided as upon coming to know about the incident senior officers including Additional SP Dharmendra Yadav rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to police sources the incident took place in Jamvaramgarh's Tala village where some youths belonging to a group pelted stones on the procession following which tension spread in the area. However, any further untoward incident was averted as the cops swung into action and managed to bring the situation under control by convincing the locals not to act in an impulsive manner.

Speaking to reporters, Jaipur Rural SP Rajeev Pachar said that police have detained at least a dozen people in relation to the case adding that action will be taken against the accused as per law. " We are investigating the case and trying to ascertain the reason behind the stone pelting on the rally," he added.

However, a senior police official said that there was no clash between the groups following the stone pelting incident and the situation is under control in the area. " We conducted a flag march in the area to ensure that there is no further escalation," he said.

BJP MP from Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore termed the incident as "unfortunate" and alleged that such incidents were the outcome of the Congress government's appeasement policy. He demanded that the State administration must take strict action against the miscreants involved in the incident.