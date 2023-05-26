Kota (Rajasthan): Six persons were arrested for allegedly pelting stones over a bus carrying 30 passengers, including Haj pilgrims in the Kunhadi area of Kota city in Rajasthan on May 24 in the night, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary said as per the preliminary inquiry, the accused were going by different bikes. During their journey, the bus, carrying Haj pilgrims, suddenly overtook them and they narrowly escaped from getting injured. Enraged by the bus driver's act, they went ahead and stopped the bus at Keshoraipatan Tirahe area and pelted stones on it and created ruckus in the area.

Police said the incident took place on the Menal Road and the accused, who came on different bikes, also assaulted the bus driver. A few persons also came from the car and attacked the bus. The accused also pelted stones at a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus, which was coming from behind. Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and blocked the road.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. The cops registered two cases based on a complaint by bus driver Kamil Ahmed Bhishti, a resident of Shripura and another complaint by the bus driver of the RSRTC bus. The accused were identified as Mahesh Suman, Sunil Suman, Anil Saini, Rahul alias Kalu Saini, Rohit and Naveen Pachanal, residents of Kunhadi and Nayakheda. Police said a probe was on in the incident.

