STAR CAMPAIGNERS NADDA GADKARI SMRITI IRANI CMS OF HARYANA UP TO CAMPAIGN IN RAJASTHAN TODAY

Jaipur: A host of senior BJP leaders and Union ministers would be in Rajasthan today as part of BJP's election campaign and are scheduled to address roadshows and rallies throughout the day. BJP party president JP Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani would address separate public meetings in Jaipur alone. This apart, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar would also visit the poll-bound state later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state yesterday and addressing a rally in Barmer, had said that Congress does not have the right to remain in power here and should be punished by the public by pressing the lotus symbol. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to the state today. He was supposed to address public meetings at Tonk and Rajsamand.

Meanwhile, Nadda will release the party's election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' on Thursday. He arrived at Jaipur airport this morning and is scheduled to release the manifesto sometime later. After which, he will leave for Mahuva where he is scheduled to address a meeting and then head for Sikrai for the next meeting.

Next, Gadkari will arrive at Jaipur Airport this morning. He will be welcomed by BJP officials and workers here. He will address a mega workers' conference at Bharat Apartment Gandhi Nagar of Jhotwara Assembly in support of Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. This will be followed by the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bassi Assembly at 2 pm. At around 4:30 pm, he would hold a roadshow in support of Vidyadhar Nagar BJP candidate Diya Kumari from the latter's party office.

Later, Khattar will arrive at Sri Ganganagar on a one-day tour today. At Chunagarh, Khattar will address a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Jaideep Bihani from Sri Ganganagar Assembly seat. After which, we will leave by helicopter at 5:30 pm.

Yogi will visit Kota, Bundi and Ajmer during the day. He will address a public meeting at Pipalda in Kota followed by Bundi and Kekri. Later, he would hold similar meetings in Pushkar and Kishangarh PTS in Ajmer.