Alwar Rajasthan The passengers of a doubledecker superfast train en route to Delhi from Jaipur had a close shave as timely action by the railway authorities help avert a major mishap after smoke emitted from the wheels on Monday morning The train was immediately stopped at Baswa railway station On information the engineers and the railways officials rushed to the spot and conducted investigations The engineers undertook some repairs to put the train back in order The smoke stopped eventually and the train resumed its journey shortly afterwards However the smoke incident triggered a panic among the passengers According to official sources smoke started emitting from the wheels of the train due to overheating Passengers who noticed the smoke first informed the loco pilot who immediately stopped the train and informed railway officials By the time railway officials reached the spot the passengers poured water on the wheel which was emitting smoke Railway engineers also checked the wheels of the train after they arrived at the spot After the issue was resolved the necessary safety checks were reconducted and the train resumed its journey to Delhi sources added Station superintendent of Baswa Railway Station said after receiving information about smoke emitting from the wheels of doubledecker superfast train the train was stopped here The engineers controlled the smoke No injuries were reported in the incident Also read PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan s first Vande Bharat Express on April 12On March 5 2022 a major fire broke out in two coaches of a passenger train That train was also Delhibound and was from Uttar Pradesh s Saharanpur The fire broke out when the train neared the Daurala railway station As the passengers were alter all of them had got down from the coaches which caught fire As the fire spread to the train s engine the railway staff detached the other coaches from the engine