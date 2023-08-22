SIX KILLED 11 INJURED AS JEEP COLLIDES WITH TRUCK IN RAJASTHAN

Jaipur: In a horrific incident, at least six people died and 11 others were injured when a jeep collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday, according to the police. The incident took place on Veerasana Road in the Mandawar police station area of Dausa district. The accident took place when a truck carrying cold drinks, which was heading towards Mahwa from Alwar, and the jeep that was proceeding towards Mandawar from Mahwa collided head-on. Four passengers inside the jeep died on the spot while two others suffered grievous injuries. On receiving the information, the Mandawar police reached the spot and launched a relief and rescue operation.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Two killed, 30 injured as APSTRC bus falls into valley

The police shifted the injured to the Mahwa Community Health Centre for treatment where two of them died while undergoing treatment. The bodies have been kept at the mortuary for post-mortem. The other injured were later referred to Jaipur for further treatment, the police said. The police removed the vehicles with the help of JCB. Later, they reached the hospital and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Earlier, at least four people were killed and three others injured after a car collided with two pickup vans in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The incident took place near Parlika village in the Gogamedi police station area. Police sources said that four deceased and one injured were friends and returning from Gogamedi when the accident took place. The two drivers of the pickup van were severely injured, the police said.