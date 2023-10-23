Sikkim flash floods: Rajasthan soldier's body recovered after 20 days, final rites on Tuesday
Published: 33 minutes ago
Sikkim flash floods: Rajasthan soldier's body recovered after 20 days, final rites on Tuesday
Ajmer: The mortal remains of a 29-year-old army personnel washed away in October 3 flash floods in Sikkim were recovered on Sunday, officials said. The soldier identified as Hanuman Ram, a resident of Amarpura village in the Rupangarh area of Ajmer district of Rajasthan was part of the Jat Regiment.
His mortal remains are being brought to his native village and will be cremated with state honours on Tuesday. Sarpanch Ramdev Chaudhary of Amarpura village said, "Hanuman Ram was my neighbour. His family members were earlier informed about his disappearance. His body has been recovered, however, the family members have not been informed about it yet." Choudhary said that his family members would be informed about his death only after his mortal remains reached the village.
Retired Captain Ratan Lal Dhaka said, "Hanuman Ram was my relative. He was a driver in a field hospital, Army Medical Corps (AMC), and was in Sikkim on October 3. He was missing after the cloud burst. The army has discovered his body. The army truck carrying Hanuman's body will reach Kishangarh by Monday night. The body will be kept here in Marble City Hospital and the funeral will be conducted with state honours on Tuesday."