Ajmer: The mortal remains of a 29-year-old army personnel washed away in October 3 flash floods in Sikkim were recovered on Sunday, officials said. The soldier identified as Hanuman Ram, a resident of Amarpura village in the Rupangarh area of Ajmer district of Rajasthan was part of the Jat Regiment.

His mortal remains are being brought to his native village and will be cremated with state honours on Tuesday. Sarpanch Ramdev Chaudhary of Amarpura village said, "Hanuman Ram was my neighbour. His family members were earlier informed about his disappearance. His body has been recovered, however, the family members have not been informed about it yet." Choudhary said that his family members would be informed about his death only after his mortal remains reached the village.