SHOCKING TWIST TO RAJASTHAN MURDER CASE BROTHER DROVE TRACTOR OVER BROTHER MULTIPLE TIMES TO IMPLICATE OPPOSITE PARTY

Bharatpur(Rajasthan): Within 12 hours of the incident, police have uncovered a shocking twist in the murder of a man over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

The victim was run over by a tractor multiple times after a clash over a land dispute in Adda village of Bharatpur on Wednesday morning. Initially, police thought it was the opposite party that had killed Nirpat Gurjar by running a tractor over him. However, the investigation revealed that it was Nirpat's younger brother Damodar who had driven the tractor over him and blamed the opposite party to implicate them.

The long-pending land dispute between Bahadur Gurjar and Atar Singh Gurjar, both residents of Adda village, was being investigated by Sadar police station, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said earlier in the day.

On Wednesday morning, the two parties came face-to-face and attacked each other. At least, 12 people were injured in the clashes. Atar's son Nirpat Gurjar fell on the ground during the clash and a person ran a tractor over him, killing Nirpat on the spot. The murder case came to light after a viral video of the incident showed someone driving the tractor over the victim.

After the incident, Bayana ASP Omprakash Kilaniya, CO Bayana, SHO Sadar police station, Bayana SHO, Rudawal and Garhi Bajna SHO were sent to the spot. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police detained six people from both sides.

All 12 injured were admitted to the hospital and the post-mortem of the deceased was carried out. After the incident, deceased Nirpat's brother Vinod filed a case in the Sadar police station against the opposite party for assault and murder of his brother Nirpat by running him over with a tractor.

Police registered the case and started investigating the incident. The video of the incident which went viral on social media was thoroughly investigated. FSL and MOB teams were called to the spot and an inspection was conducted. In the viral video and after the interrogation of people, the tractor driver used in the incident was identified as Damo alias Damodar, the younger brother of deceased Nirpat.