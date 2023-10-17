Jaipur: In a near rerun of the infamous Burari case, three members of a family, who were under stress due to debt and the illness of one of the family members, died by suicide at one go in Jaipur.

According to Kardhani police station officer Uday Singh Yadav, three members of a family committed mass suicide at their house on Balaji Vihar Niwaru Road under the Kardhani police station area.

Nawalgarh Jhunjhunu resident Naveen Sen, his wife Seema Sen, and his son Mayank died after consuming poison. According to neighbours, Naveen had a medical shop. It has come to light that both his kidneys were damaged. He was troubled by illness and debt. Disturbed by illness and financial constraints, three family members decided to consume poison.

The elder son of Naveen, who was out of the house reached home after closing the medical shop and he found the door locked from inside. He called out and rang the calling bell but got no response. Seeing this, neighbours gathered. With their help, the door was broken. Inside the room, two family members were found dead. Naveen's son Mayank appeared slightly conscious and was taken to the hospital. Mayank died on reaching the hospital. Traces of poison were also recovered on the spot.

The police kept the body at the hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem was conducted. Bodies were handed over to the family members. The police is also trying to gather information in the case by interrogating other family members and neighbours.

