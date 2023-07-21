Jaipur (Rajasthan) : At least three earthquakes hit Jaipur in the early morning hours of Friday, leaving panic-stricken people run helter-skelter and run out of their homes. These tremors jolted the pink city within a span of half an hour. An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude was felt at 4.09 am at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Later, a quake of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am in the city today. Then, another 3.4 magnitude quake occurred with its centre at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 4.25 am. No damage to property or loss of life has been reported as yet from anywhere in the aftermath of these tremors. The administration has initiated steps to meet any eventuality and information is being gathered to assess the situation.

Official sources said that they had no reports of any damage till reports last came in. Meanwhile, in her reaction to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje said in a tweet that earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur and hoped that the people were safe.

The local people in Jaipur shared messages and pictures on social media about crowds gathering on streets at some places, indicating that minor tremors jolted their localities.